atan Tata News, Tata Motors Shares, Tata Steel Stocks, TCS, Titan, Tata Technologies & Communications Share Price Live News: Tata Group stocks such as Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Power Company, Tata Motors, Trent, and Titan are in focus
- October 10, 2024 10:25
Tata Group stocks in focus: Tata Investment stock rallies 12%, Trent down by 1%
Tata Investment Corporation (12.04%)
Tata Elxsi (3.34%)
Nelco (2.86%)
Tata Technologies (2.84%)
Tata Chemicals (5.04%)
Tata Power Company (2.84%)
The Indian Hotels (2.41%)
Voltas (1.12%)
Titan (0.90%)
Tata Communications (0.85%)
Tata Steel (0.79%)
TCS (0.61%)
Tata Consumer Products (0.62%)
Trent (-1.15%)
Tata Motors (-0.11%)
- October 10, 2024 09:55
Stock market today: Tata Steel among top gainers
Top gainers on the NSE as at 9.30 am:
L&T (1.62%), Power Grid (1.59%), M&M (1.46%), Tata Steel (1.28%), Axis Bank (1.22%)
Top losers:
Adani Enterprises (-2.38%), Apollo Hospitals (-0.71%), Cipla (-0.62%), Trent (-0.56%), Dr Reddy’s Lab (-0.54%)
Published on October 10, 2024
