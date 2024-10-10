Ratan Tata News, Tata Motors Shares, Tata Steel Stocks, TCS, Titan, Tata Technologies & Communications Share Price Live News: Tata Group stocks such as Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Power Company, Tata Motors, Trent, and Titan are in focus

ALL UPDATES

  • October 10, 2024 10:25

    Tata Group stocks in focus: Tata Investment stock rallies 12%, Trent down by 1%

    Tata Investment Corporation (12.04%)

    Tata Elxsi (3.34%)

    Nelco (2.86%)

    Tata Technologies (2.84%)

    Tata Chemicals (5.04%)

    Tata Power Company (2.84%)

    The Indian Hotels (2.41%) 

    Voltas (1.12%)

    Titan (0.90%)

    Tata Communications (0.85%)

    Tata Steel (0.79%)

    TCS (0.61%)

    Tata Consumer Products (0.62%)

    Trent (-1.15%)

    Tata Motors (-0.11%)

  • October 10, 2024 09:55

    Stock market today: Tata Steel among top gainers

    Top gainers on the NSE as at 9.30 am: 

    L&T (1.62%), Power Grid (1.59%), M&M (1.46%), Tata Steel (1.28%), Axis Bank (1.22%) 

    Top losers: 

    Adani Enterprises (-2.38%), Apollo Hospitals (-0.71%), Cipla (-0.62%), Trent (-0.56%), Dr Reddy’s Lab (-0.54%) 

Related Topics