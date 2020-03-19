Tata MF links advisors via new platform

Tata Asset Management has launched Tata Mutual Fund – Post, a new BoT to communicate with the Independent Financial Advisors (IFA) community.

The BoT has been developed in association with Amplispot, tech partner of Tata Asset Management, on the social networking app Telegram, where the IFA community is already present in a big way.

The BoT service Post allows for sharing of content across formats – docs, PDFs, JPEGs, and videos, among others, and ferries across information effortlessly for file sizes up to 1.5 GB.

Dissemination of information which is relevant, high-quality and periodic, needed segregation from information received on public chat platforms. The team chose Telegram as a mode of communication due to its wider reach and ease of use in the B2B space.

Having understood the need-gap, Tata Mutual Fund created an outreach initiative across channel partners to enrol them for a “stay-in-touch digitally” initiative.

The development is part of Tata Mutual Fund’s ongoing initiatives for adding value and actively engaging with its channel partners. The platform will help IFA partners get easy access to updates, information about Tata Mutual Fund and the mutual fund industry in general.

Post will drive efficiency in dissemination of information on Tata MF’s strategies and marketing activities.

“Our hope is that this will empower them with the right perspectives helping them take the right decisions in a real-time scenario,” says Hemant Kumar, Business Head - Sales-IFA and National Distributors, Tata Asset Management.

MVS Murthy, Head – Digital and Marketing of Tata Asset Management said Post speeds up all communication and content while giving a reach multiplier at the same time. “Today, we have created the capability to reach over a thousand units of communication at a single instant. And this is no spam, this is demand-led marketing. Our channel partners know for a fact that they will never be short of ideas to convince investors to consider Tata Mutual Fund as a part of their investment basket,” he said.