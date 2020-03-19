Tata MF stops fresh subscriptions in arbitrage fund due to volatile market

Tata Mutual Fund has suspended fresh subscriptions in Tata Arbitrage Fund with effect from Thursday due to the volatile situation in the equity markets.

The fund house, in a statement, said, in order to protect the interests of investors in the current volatile environment in the equity markets (both cash and derivative segments), the Trustees of Tata Mutual Fund have approved suspension of ongoing subscriptions in Tata Arbitrage Fund with effect from March 19 till further notice.

Suspension of subscription is applicable to all forms of investment, including fresh and additional subscription, switch in to the scheme, new systematic investment and transfer plan registrations.

However, it said existing SIP and STP instalments will continue to be processed.