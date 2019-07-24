Tata Motors, BoB results on Thursday

Tata group companies Tata Coffee, Tata Motors and Tata Steel BSL will declare their April-June quarter results on Thursday. Besides, Ambuja Cements, AU Small Fin, Bank of Baroda, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Biocon, CDSL, Genus Power, Greenlam, Grindwell Norton, Gruh Fin, IFB Ind, Jubilant Ind, MphasiS, Persistent Systems, Onward Tech, PVR, RS Software, Rane Brake, South Indian Bank, Taj GVK and Thirumali Chem will also declare their results.