Tata Motors’ Differential Voting Rights (DVR) share price witnessed a surge of 14.35 per cent in response to the company’s announcement of discontinuing DVRs.

Tata Motors will offer seven ordinary shares for every 10 DVRs held. Prior to the announcement, DVR shares were trading at around ₹370.

The share went up to ₹424 at 11:30 a.m. on BSE.

“TTMT announced its plan to remove DVR shares and replace them with ordinary shares for the existing DVR holders in the ratio of 7 ordinary shares for every 10 DVRs held, implying ~23 per cent premium to existing DVR market price. This in turn will help TTMT reduce the equity base by 4.2 per cent without impacting its net debt as it would still get the DVR shares at a discount to ordinary shares, even post paying the 23 per cent premium. The process would take 12-15 months and would be subject to tax treatment for the capital gains for shareholders on back of this deal,” ICICI Securities said in a report.

