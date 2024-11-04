Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive manufacturer, reported total sales of 82,682 vehicles in October 2024, showing marginal decline from 82,954 units in the same month last year, according to a regulatory filing on November 1.

The shares of Tata Motors Limited were trading at ₹816.50 down by ₹26.95 or 3.20 per cent on the NSE today at 1 pm.

The company’s domestic commercial vehicle (CV) segment saw a slight uptick of 1 per cent, with sales reaching 32,708 units compared to 32,488 units in October 2023. Within the CV segment, passenger carriers showed the strongest growth at 13 per cent, while heavy commercial vehicle trucks declined by 2 per cent.

In the passenger vehicle (PV) segment, domestic sales reached 48,131 units, nearly unchanged from 48,337 units in the previous year. Electric vehicle sales, which are included in the PV segment, experienced a 2 per cent decrease, with 5,355 units sold compared to 5,465 units in October 2023.

International business performance was notably weak, with commercial vehicle exports falling 15 per cent to 1,551 units. Passenger vehicle exports also declined by 3 per cent to 292 units.

The intermediate and light commercial vehicle (ILMCV) truck segment emerged as a bright spot, recording 9 per cent growth with sales of 5,836 units, up from 5,351 units in the same period last year.