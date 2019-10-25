Tata Motors: Results, fund-raising eyed

Stocks

The board of Tata Motors will meet on Friday to consider July-September quarter results and fund-raising plans. The board may consider raising funds by way of issue of one or more instruments, including equity shares, convertible securities of any description or warrants or debt securities, through preferential issue, private placement, rights issue or any other methods or combination thereof. Shareholders would be closely monitoring the details of the fund-raising plans and results.

