Tata Motors Ltd reported a 74 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit with ₹5,566 crore reported in the June quarter as opposed to ₹3,203 in the same quarter last year.

The company’s profit dropped by 68 per cent compared to the March quarter with ₹17,407 crore.

The total revenue from operations posted a 5.68 per cent growth, with ₹1,08,048 crore for the June quarter compared with ₹1,02,236 crore reported during the same quarter last year. The total revenue from operations dropped by 10 per cent, with ₹1,19,986 crore reported during the March quarter.

Tata Motors had a cash flow of ₹1,200 crore driven by strong improvement in cash profits, while the net automotive debt was marginally higher at ₹18,600 crore during the quarter.

