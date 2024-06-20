Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates: Automaker Tata Motors had announced that it will increase the prices of its commercial vehicles from July 2024, by up to 2%. The stock trades positive in early trade on Thursday.
ALL UPDATES
- June 20, 2024 12:34
Tata Motors stock trades at ₹981.90 on the NSE, up by 0.47% as of 12.32 pm.
- June 20, 2024 11:46
Tata Motors stock in focus
Tata Motors stock trades at ₹983.75 on the NSE, up 0.65% as of 11.44 am.
- June 20, 2024 11:45
Tata Motors DVR stock trades at ₹661 on the NSE, up 1.26% as of 11.42 am.
- June 20, 2024 11:09
Tata Motors DVR share price update: Rises over 1%
Tata Motors stock rose 1.12% on the NSE, trading at ₹660.05.
- June 20, 2024 10:16
Tata Motors stock inched up 0.67% on the NSE, trading at ₹983.85 as of 10.15 am.
- June 20, 2024 10:13
Tata Motors stock in focus
Tata Motors stock has featured among bl’s ‘Stocks that will see action today’
The company announced that the price hike of up to 2% is to offset the impact of rising commodity prices. It will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles, and will vary as per individual model and variant.
- June 20, 2024 10:08
Tata Motors to raise commercial vehicle prices by up to 2% from July
Tata Motors will increase the price of its commercial vehicles by up to 2 per cent from July 2024, in view of an increase in commodity prices.
- June 20, 2024 10:07
Tata Motors-owned JLR revises 5-year investment plan to £18 billion
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has revised its investment plan to £18 billion until 2028. The earlier announced investment for the period was £15 billion.
The company will be using the investment for product development. In FY24, JLR invested £3.3 billion, while in FY25, the company plans to invest £3.5 billion, becoming net cash positive from FY25.
“We recommit to a 10 per cent EBIT margin in FY26 and will grow from there,” the company said in an Investor Day presentation. Read more
- June 20, 2024 10:05
Tata Motors stock in focus
Tata Motors shares trade at ₹983.20 on the NSE, up by 0.60% as of 10.02 am.
The stock opened among top gainers of the Nifty 50 pack on Thursday, up by 0.90%.
