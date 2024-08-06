Tata Motors Share Price / Tata Motors Stock Price Updates for August 6, 2024: Tata Motors stock surged 3% in early trade on Tuesday. The NCLT Mumbai Bench had passed an order on August 02, 2024, sanctioning the scheme of arrangement of Tata Motors and its shareholders and creditors for reduction of share capital. The stock on Monday plunged over 7%.
ALL UPDATES
- August 06, 2024 15:46
Tata Motors stock closing figures: Stock ends flat
Shares of Tata Motors closed flat at ₹1,018.55 on the NSE (+0.21%).
On the BSE, the stock ended at ₹1,013.65 (-0.31%).
- August 06, 2024 15:43
Tata Motors DVR closing figures:
Tata Motors DVR closed at ₹702.40 on the NSE, up 0.06%.
On the BSE, the stock closed at ₹699.10, down by 0.31%.
- August 06, 2024 15:01
Tata Motors share price update
Tata Motors share slipped by 0.45% on the NSE to trade at ₹1,011.85 as at 3 pm.
- August 06, 2024 15:00
Maruti, Hyundai, Tata domestic sales declined in July on yearly basis
The domestic passenger vehicle (PV) wholesale (dispatches to dealers) in July saw major companies including Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) and Tata Motors reporting negative sales as compared to the same month last year.
- August 06, 2024 14:58
Tata Motors Q1 results in focus
Tata Motors Ltd reported a 74 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit with ₹5,566 crore reported in the June quarter as opposed to ₹3,203 in the same quarter last year.
The company’s profit dropped by 68 per cent compared to the March quarter with ₹17,407 crore.
- August 06, 2024 14:41
Tata Motors stock in focus
Tata Motors shares traded at ₹1,013 on the NSE, down by 0.34% as at 2.37 pm.
On the BSE, the stock was down 0.43%, trading at ₹1,012.25.
Meanwhile, Tata Motors DVR stock trades at ₹699.80 on the NSE, down by 0.31%.
- August 06, 2024 13:39
Tata Motors share trade flat at ₹1,013.65 on the NSE as at 1.38 pm.
- August 06, 2024 13:10
Tata Motors share price update: Stock trades flat
Tata Motors shares trade at ₹1,020.65 on the NSE, up 0.41% as at 1.08 pm.
- August 06, 2024 12:04
Tata Motors shares traded at ₹1,028.90 on the NSE, up by 1.22% as at 12.02 pm.
- August 06, 2024 11:02
Tata Motors shares trade at ₹1,032.40 on the NSE, up 1.57% as at 11.01 am.
- August 06, 2024 10:26
Tata Motors stock price in focus
Tata Motors shares rose 2.25% on the NSE to trade at ₹1,039.35 as at 10.24 am.
On the BSE, the stock traded 2.12% higher at ₹1,038.25.
- August 06, 2024 10:18
AXISCADES Technologies posts strong Q1 net profit ; stock rallies over 7%
AXISCADES Technologies recorded its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2024 at ₹16.77 crore as against ₹5.70 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock rallies 7.73% to trade at ₹544.40 on the NSE
- August 06, 2024 10:05
Sensex and Nifty open strong as global markets rebound
Follow bl’s stock market live updates here
- August 06, 2024 09:58
Tata Motors stock on Monday plunged over 7%, market valuation eroded ₹42,461 cr in two days: PTI report
Tata Motors’ stock plunged over 7 per cent on Monday, extending its previous day’s slump, in line with a sharp decline in the equity market.
Shares of the firm tanked 7.32 per cent to settle at Rs 1,016.65 on the BSE. During the day, it dived 7.54 per cent to Rs 1,014.15.
At the NSE, the stock tumbled 7.31 per cent to Rs 1,016.45.
The stock emerged as the biggest laggard among the Sensex and Nifty firms.
In two days, the firm’s market valuation got eroded by Rs 42,461.21 crore to Rs 3,38,001.41 crore.
The 30-share BSE benchmark plummeted 2,222.55 points or 2.74 per cent to settle at over a month’s low of 78,759.40, marking its worst single-day retreat since June 4, 2024. During the day, it tanked 2,686.09 points or 3.31 per cent to 78,295.86.
The NSE Nifty slumped 662.10 points or 2.68 per cent to settle at more than a month’s low of 24,055.60. During the day, it tumbled 824 points or 3.33 per cent to 23,893.70.
Shares of Tata Motors had declined more than 4 per cent on Friday after the auto major reported fall in total sales in July.
On Thursday, Tata Motors reported an 11 per cent year-on-year dip in total sales at 71,996 units in July.
The company had sold 80,633 units in July 2023. Its total domestic sales dipped 11 per cent and stood at 70,161 units last month as against 78,844 units in the year-ago period.
(PTI)
- August 06, 2024 09:56
Tata Motors share price in focus
Tata Motors shares rise 2.91% to trade at ₹1,046.05 on the NSE as at 9.38 am.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.