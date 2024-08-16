Tata Motors Share Price / Stock Updates for August 16, 2024: Tata Motors recently reported 74% increase in its consolidated net profit with ₹5,566 crore reported in the June quarter as opposed to ₹3,203 in the same quarter last year. Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial expects the earnings momentum to sustain. “The corporate earnings scorecard for 1QFY25 has met expectations, been in-line, with heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki, and TCS driving the aggregate,” it said.
ALL UPDATES
- August 16, 2024 15:41
Tata Motors share price closing figures: Tata Motors stock surged over 3%
Tata Motors shares ended at 1,098 on the NSE, higher by 3.36%.
On the BSE, the stock rose 3.31% to close at ₹1,097.15.
- August 16, 2024 15:39
Tata Motors shares closed among top gainers in the Nifty 50 pack on Friday.
- August 16, 2024 15:13
Tata Motors shares were up 3.20% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,096.30 as at 3.12 pm.
- August 16, 2024 15:00
Tata Motors stock in focus: Tata Motors shares climbed over 3%
The stock of Tata Motors surged 3.28% to trade at ₹1,097.20 as at 2.58 pm.
- August 16, 2024 14:18
Tata Motors share rose 2.52% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,089.10 as at 2.16 pm.
- August 16, 2024 13:21
Tata Motors share price updates
Tata Motors stock traded at ₹1,088.95 on the NSE, higher by 2.50% as at 1.19 pm.
On the BSE, the stock was up 2.55% to trade at ₹1,089.05.
- August 16, 2024 12:40
Tata Motors shares rose 2.50% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,088.98 as at 12.39 pm.
- August 16, 2024 12:03
Stock market update: Top gainers on the NSE include Tata Motors
Top gainers on the NSE as at 12 noon:
Wipro (3.08%), LTIMindtree (2.59%), M&M (2.54%), Tech Mahindra (2.46%), Tata Motors (2.33%)
Top losers:
SBI Life (-0.63%), HDFC Life (-0.55%), Divi’s Lab (-0.47%), Sun Pharma (-0.43%), Hero Motocorp (-0.40%)
- August 16, 2024 11:55
Tata Motors shares rose 2.35% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,087.35 as at 11.53 am.
- August 16, 2024 11:38
Tata Motors Q1 results in focus
Tata Motors Ltd reported a 74 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit with ₹5,566 crore reported in the June quarter as opposed to ₹3,203 in the same quarter last year.
The company’s profit dropped by 68 per cent compared to the March quarter with ₹17,407 crore.
The total revenue from operations posted a 5.68 per cent growth, with ₹1,08,048 crore for the June quarter compared with ₹1,02,236 crore reported during the same quarter last year. The total revenue from operations dropped by 10 per cent, with ₹1,19,986 crore reported during the March quarter.
Tata Motors had a cash flow of ₹1,200 crore driven by strong improvement in cash profits, while the net automotive debt was marginally higher at ₹18,600 crore during the quarter.
- August 16, 2024 11:20
Tata Motors share price in focus
Tata Motors shares traded at ₹1,084 on the NSE, up 2.04% as at 11.16 am.
Tata Motors DVR shares were up 1.83% on the NSE, trading at ₹738.80.
- August 16, 2024 10:34
Tata Motors shares were up 2.06% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,084.20 as at 10.32 am.
- August 16, 2024 10:00
Sensex, Nifty open higher
Track bl’s stock market live updates here
- August 16, 2024 09:58
Tata Motors stock in focus: Brokerage Motilal Oswal on earnings momentum
Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial, post-Q1 analysis, said: “We expect the earnings momentum to sustain; albeit, the magnitude of its growth is expected likely to moderate to about 15 per cent over FY24-26. The corporate earnings scorecard for 1QFY25 has met expectations been in-line, with heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki, and TCS driving the aggregate.”
- August 16, 2024 09:56
36% consumers have let go of their ICE vehicles for EV: Tata Motors
According to a survey conducted by Tata Motors 75 per cent of customers use electric vehicles as their primary vehicle
(Aroosa Ahmed of businessline reports)
- August 16, 2024 09:55
Tata Motors share price update: Shares gain 3%
Tata Motors shares rose 2.48% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,088.65 as at 9.31 am.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.