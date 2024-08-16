Tata Motors Share Price / Stock Updates for August 16, 2024: Tata Motors recently reported 74% increase in its consolidated net profit with ₹5,566 crore reported in the June quarter as opposed to ₹3,203 in the same quarter last year. Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial expects the earnings momentum to sustain. “The corporate earnings scorecard for 1QFY25 has met expectations, been in-line, with heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki, and TCS driving the aggregate,” it said. 

ALL UPDATES

  • August 16, 2024 15:41

    Tata Motors share price closing figures: Tata Motors stock surged over 3% 

    Tata Motors shares ended at 1,098 on the NSE, higher by 3.36%. 

    On the BSE, the stock rose 3.31% to close at ₹1,097.15.

  • August 16, 2024 15:39

    Tata Motors shares closed among top gainers in the Nifty 50 pack on Friday.

  • August 16, 2024 15:13

    Tata Motors shares were up 3.20% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,096.30 as at 3.12 pm.

  • August 16, 2024 15:00

    Tata Motors stock in focus: Tata Motors shares climbed over 3% 

    The stock of Tata Motors surged 3.28% to trade at ₹1,097.20 as at 2.58 pm.

  • August 16, 2024 14:18

    Tata Motors share rose 2.52% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,089.10 as at 2.16 pm.

  • August 16, 2024 13:21

    Tata Motors share price updates

    Tata Motors stock traded at ₹1,088.95 on the NSE, higher by 2.50% as at 1.19 pm.

    On the BSE, the stock was up 2.55% to trade at ₹1,089.05.

  • August 16, 2024 12:40

    Tata Motors shares rose 2.50% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,088.98 as at 12.39 pm.

  • August 16, 2024 12:03

    Stock market update: Top gainers on the NSE include Tata Motors

    Top gainers on the NSE as at 12 noon:

    Wipro (3.08%), LTIMindtree (2.59%), M&M (2.54%), Tech Mahindra (2.46%), Tata Motors (2.33%)

    Top losers:

    SBI Life (-0.63%), HDFC Life (-0.55%), Divi’s Lab (-0.47%), Sun Pharma (-0.43%), Hero Motocorp (-0.40%)

  • August 16, 2024 11:55

    Tata Motors shares rose 2.35% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,087.35 as at 11.53 am.

  • August 16, 2024 11:38

    Tata Motors Q1 results in focus

    Tata Motors Ltd reported a 74 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit with ₹5,566 crore reported in the June quarter as opposed to ₹3,203 in the same quarter last year.

    The company’s profit dropped by 68 per cent compared to the March quarter with ₹17,407 crore. 

    The total revenue from operations posted a 5.68 per cent growth, with ₹1,08,048 crore for the June quarter compared with ₹1,02,236 crore reported during the same quarter last year. The total revenue from operations dropped by 10 per cent, with ₹1,19,986 crore reported during the March quarter.

    Tata Motors had a cash flow of ₹1,200 crore driven by strong improvement in cash profits, while the net automotive debt was marginally higher at ₹18,600 crore during the quarter.

    Read more

  • August 16, 2024 11:20

    Tata Motors share price in focus

    Tata Motors shares traded at ₹1,084 on the NSE, up 2.04% as at 11.16 am.

    Tata Motors DVR shares were up 1.83% on the NSE, trading at ₹738.80.

  • August 16, 2024 10:34

    Tata Motors shares were up 2.06% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,084.20 as at 10.32 am.

  • August 16, 2024 10:00

    Sensex, Nifty open higher

    Track bl’s stock market live updates here

  • August 16, 2024 09:58

    Tata Motors stock in focus: Brokerage Motilal Oswal on earnings momentum

    Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial, post-Q1 analysis, said: “We expect the earnings momentum to sustain; albeit, the magnitude of its growth is expected likely to moderate to about 15 per cent over FY24-26. The corporate earnings scorecard for 1QFY25 has met expectations been in-line, with heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki, and TCS driving the aggregate.”

    Read more

  • August 16, 2024 09:56

    36% consumers have let go of their ICE vehicles for EV: Tata Motors

    According to a survey conducted by Tata Motors 75 per cent of customers use electric vehicles as their primary vehicle

    (Aroosa Ahmed of businessline reports)

    Read more

  • August 16, 2024 09:55

    Tata Motors share price update: Shares gain 3%

    Tata Motors shares rose 2.48% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,088.65 as at 9.31 am.

Related Topics