Tata Motors shares fall after drop in monthly sales

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd slip 2.4 per cent to Rs 168.40 on Monday, its lowest since May 15, after disappointing monthly sales.

The automaker’s domestic sales in May fell 26 per cent from a year earlier as market sentiment continued to be muted. The monthly sales from exports plunged 58 per cent, it said.

India's auto index was down 0.83 per cent with Tata's rival Maruti Suzuki Ltd falling 1.6 per cent lower. Maruti Suzuki posted a 22 per cent drop in total sales and was trading at its lowest since May 17.

Mahindra and Mahindra reported a 3 per cent drop in sales for the month of May. Its shares were down nearly 1.8 per cent.