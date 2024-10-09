October 09, 2024 10:22

Indian automaker Tata Motors global wholesale including Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) witnessed an 11 per cent decrease in Q2FY25. The global wholesales stood at 3,04,189 vehicle units.

The Tata Motors commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range reported a 19 per cent dip with 86,133 vehicle units.

The passenger vehicles reported a 6 per cent decline with 1,30,753 units in Q2FY25 while the Jaguar Land Rover reported a 10 per cent decrease with 87,303 vehicle units. Jaguar wholesales during the quarter stood at 5,961 vehicles while Land Rover wholesales were at 81,342 vehicle units.

