October 30, 2024 12:12

India’s shift away from internal combustion engines (ICE) is expected to initially focus on alternative fuels such as hybrids and compressed natural gas (CNG), rather than a rapid move to full electrification despite the Indian government’s strong push for increased electric vehicle (EV) production, according to a report by S&P Global Ratings.

EV adoption in India will progress with model launches that bring prices more in line with ICE models, and with improving charging infrastructure.

S&P also predicts that hybrids and CNG-powered vehicles will capture a meaningful market share alongside EVs, particularly in the light-vehicle and passenger commercial vehicle segments. The shift from ICE to alternative fuels is likely to precede a more rapid transition to full electrification.

G Balachandar of businessline reports

Click to read the full story here