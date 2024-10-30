Tata Motors Stocks, Tata Motors Share Price Updates October 30, 2024: Tata Motors stock in focus. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles MD Shailesh Chandra said the automaker has seen strong growth with 30 per cent increase in registrations in October compared to the previous year.
- October 30, 2024 15:40
Tata Motors stock closing figures: Shares close flat
Tata Motors stock closed at ₹840 on the NSE and BSE on Wednesday.
- October 30, 2024 15:07
Tata Motors share price today: Shares trade flat
Shares of Tata Motors traded at ₹841.40 on the NSE, and at ₹841.80 on the BSE.
- October 30, 2024 14:13
Tata Motors’ share price traded at ₹844.85 on the NSE as at 2.12 pm.
- October 30, 2024 13:37
Tata Motors stock price today
Tata Motors stock traded at ₹849.30 on the NSE, up 0.78% as at 1.34 pm.
- October 30, 2024 13:05
Tata Motors share price today
Tata Motors stock traded at ₹849.95, up 0.85%, on the NSE as at 1 pm.
- October 30, 2024 12:26
Stock market live today: Sensex trades at 80,200 level
- October 30, 2024 12:12
Auto market: India’s auto market will shift to hybrid and CNG vehicles before the EV boom: S&P Global
India’s shift away from internal combustion engines (ICE) is expected to initially focus on alternative fuels such as hybrids and compressed natural gas (CNG), rather than a rapid move to full electrification despite the Indian government’s strong push for increased electric vehicle (EV) production, according to a report by S&P Global Ratings.
EV adoption in India will progress with model launches that bring prices more in line with ICE models, and with improving charging infrastructure.
S&P also predicts that hybrids and CNG-powered vehicles will capture a meaningful market share alongside EVs, particularly in the light-vehicle and passenger commercial vehicle segments. The shift from ICE to alternative fuels is likely to precede a more rapid transition to full electrification.
G Balachandar of businessline reports
- October 30, 2024 12:06
Tata Motors share price today: Shares continue to trade flat
Tata Motors stock traded flat on the NSE at ₹844.50.
- October 30, 2024 11:08
Tata Motors share price today
Tata Motors stock outlook on the NSE
- October 30, 2024 11:03
Tata Motors stock traded at ₹845.50 on the NSE as at 11 am.
- October 30, 2024 10:49
Tata Motors stock traded at ₹846.80 on the NSE as at 10.48 am.
- October 30, 2024 09:59
Tata Motors in focus: Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki eyes record festive sales: PTI
Led by robust demand in the festive period, Maruti Suzuki India and Tata Motors are looking to have record retail sales in October.
The companies are also eyeing bumper deliveries to customers on Dhanteras.
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles MD Shailesh Chandra said the automaker has seen strong growth with 30 per cent increase in registrations in October compared to the previous year.
“As a result, this October, the total registrations for Tata Motors is expected to be the highest ever for the company. On Dhanteras, we will deliver more than 15,000 vehicles, on the back of robust demand for the entire portfolio, including new launches,” he added.
PTI
- October 30, 2024 09:56
Tata Motors share price today: Tata Motors stock trades flat
Tata Motors stock traded flat on the NSE at ₹850.85 as at 9.44 am.
- Copy link
