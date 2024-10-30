Tata Motors Stocks Today, Tata Motors Share Price Live update October 30, 2024: Tata Motors stock in focus. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles MD Shailesh Chandra said the automaker has seen strong growth with 30 per cent increase in registrations in October compared to the previous year.
- October 30, 2024 10:49
Tata Motors stock traded at ₹846.80 on the NSE as at 10.48 am.
- October 30, 2024 09:59
Tata Motors in focus: Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki eyes record festive sales: PTI
Led by robust demand in the festive period, Maruti Suzuki India and Tata Motors are looking to have record retail sales in October.
The companies are also eyeing bumper deliveries to customers on Dhanteras.
“As a result, this October, the total registrations for Tata Motors is expected to be the highest ever for the company. On Dhanteras, we will deliver more than 15,000 vehicles, on the back of robust demand for the entire portfolio, including new launches,” he added.
- October 30, 2024 09:56
Tata Motors share price today: Tata Motors stock trades flat
Tata Motors stock traded flat on the NSE at ₹850.85 as at 9.44 am.
Published on October 30, 2024
