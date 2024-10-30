October 30, 2024 09:59

Led by robust demand in the festive period, Maruti Suzuki India and Tata Motors are looking to have record retail sales in October.

The companies are also eyeing bumper deliveries to customers on Dhanteras.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles MD Shailesh Chandra said the automaker has seen strong growth with 30 per cent increase in registrations in October compared to the previous year.

“As a result, this October, the total registrations for Tata Motors is expected to be the highest ever for the company. On Dhanteras, we will deliver more than 15,000 vehicles, on the back of robust demand for the entire portfolio, including new launches,” he added.

PTI