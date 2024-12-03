Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) has successfully commissioned a 431 MW DC solar project in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, marking a significant milestone in India’s renewable energy sector.

The project, which spans 1,635.63 acres, was secured through a competitive bidding process and is notable for its innovative technological approach.

The shares of Tata Power Company Limited were trading at ₹425.85 up by ₹9.35 or 2.24 per cent on the NSE today at 11.42 am.

The solar installation features a unique combination of single-axis trackers and bi-facial modules, enhancing system efficiency by over 15 per cent. Utilizing 560 Wp and 565 Wp bifacial glass-to-glass modules, the project is expected to offset approximately 780,300 tonnes of CO2 annually.

The project will supply power to Western Central Railways and Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Limited. It represents a breakthrough in solar technology, having overcome challenges including rocky terrain and remote site logistics.

With this addition, TPREL’s total renewable energy capacity has reached 10.9 GW, with 5.4 GW currently operational - including 4.4 GW of solar and 1 GW of wind energy projects. The company remains committed to India’s green energy transition, aligning with Tata Power’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality before 2045.