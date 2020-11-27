Tata Power raises ₹1,000 cr via debentures

Tata Power on Friday said it has raised ₹1,000 crore through issuance non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The company raised the amount through issuance of 10,000 unsecured, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated NCDs on private placement basis on November 27, it said in a BSE filing.

The debentures would be listed on Wholesale Debt Market segment of BSE and have fixed rate with annual coupon payment. Delay in payment of interest/principal amount for a period of more than three months from the due date or default in payment or interest/principal will trigger an event of default and levy of additional interest, it said. PTI