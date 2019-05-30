Tata Power Renewable to develop 100 MW solar project in Gujarat

Tata Power Renewable Energy, subsidiary of Tata Power, will develop a 100-MW solar power project in Raghanesda Solar Park of Gujarat. TPREL has received a letter of award from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam to develop a 100-MW solar project in Raghanesda Solar Park of Gujarat, Tata Power informed the exchanges. The power generated from the project will be supplied to GUVNL under a power purchase agreement valid for 25 years from the scheduled commercial operation date. The company has won this capacity in a bid announced by GUVNL in March. The project has to be commissioned within 15 months from the date of execution of the PPA. The stock gained 2.7 per cent at ₹70.50 on the NSE.