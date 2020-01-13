Stocks

Tata Power subsidiary bags award from NTPC for 250-MW solar project

| Updated on January 13, 2020 Published on January 13, 2020

Tata Power on Monday informed the exchanges that its wholly--owned subsidiary has received a letter of award from NTPC for a 250-mw solar project worth ₹1,505 crore. With this order, the order book of Tata Power Solar now stands at approximately ₹7,600 crore, including external and internal orders. The total value of the order is ₹1,505 crore and the completion period is 20 months, it further said. Shares of Tata Power jumped 0.76 per cent at ₹59.40 while those of NTPC gained 1.25 per cent at ₹121.75 on the BSE.

Published on January 13, 2020
solar
NTPC Ltd
Tata Power Company Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
New unit may sweeten Balrampur Chini Mills