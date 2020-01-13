Tata Power on Monday informed the exchanges that its wholly--owned subsidiary has received a letter of award from NTPC for a 250-mw solar project worth ₹1,505 crore. With this order, the order book of Tata Power Solar now stands at approximately ₹7,600 crore, including external and internal orders. The total value of the order is ₹1,505 crore and the completion period is 20 months, it further said. Shares of Tata Power jumped 0.76 per cent at ₹59.40 while those of NTPC gained 1.25 per cent at ₹121.75 on the BSE.
Tata Power subsidiary bags award from NTPC for 250-MW solar project
January 13, 2020
January 13, 2020
January 13, 2020
