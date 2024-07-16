Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates 16 July 2024: Tata Steel shares rose by 1.04% in early trade on Tuesday. The company has embarked on transformation journey by adopting advanced manufacturing techniques and this will lead to unavoidable job losses, especially in the UK.

  • July 16, 2024 10:32

    Tata Steel plans to double its manufacturing capacity to 40 MTPA.

  • July 16, 2024 10:30

    Tata Steel stock rose 1.15% on the NSE, trading at ₹168.68 as at 10.28 am.

  • July 16, 2024 10:28

  • July 16, 2024 10:27

    Tata Steel plant in UK remains unchanged

    N Chandrasekaran, Executive Chairman, Tata Steel said the company recognises that the transformation is difficult from an execution perspective and also difficult for some of the employees who will not have a future with Tata Steel, especially in the UK.

    bl Mumbai Bureau reports

  • July 16, 2024 10:25

  • July 16, 2024 10:24

    Tata Steel stock in focus

    Tata Steel stock traded at ₹168.41 on the NSE, up 0.99% as at 10.10 am.

