Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates 16 July 2024: Tata Steel shares rose by 1.04% in early trade on Tuesday. The company has embarked on transformation journey by adopting advanced manufacturing techniques and this will lead to unavoidable job losses, especially in the UK.
