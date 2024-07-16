Tata Steel Share Price Updates 16 July 2024: Tata Steel shares rose by 1.04% in early trade and closed flat on Tuesday. The company has embarked on transformation journey by adopting advanced manufacturing techniques and this will lead to unavoidable job losses, especially in the UK.
- July 16, 2024 15:40
Tata Steel share price closing figures
Tata Steel stock ended Tuesday’s trade at ₹167.25 on the NSE, up by 0.29%.
On the BSE, the stock was up 0.30% to close at ₹167.30.
- July 16, 2024 15:01
Tata Steel stock in focus
Share price of Tata Steel stood at ₹166.96 on the NSE, up 0.12% as at 2.58 pm.
- July 16, 2024 14:13
Tata Steel stock trades at ₹166.86 on the NSE, up 0.06% as at 2.11 pm.
- July 16, 2024 13:15
Tata Steel stock trades at ₹168.22 on the NSE, up 0.88% as at 1.14 pm.
- July 16, 2024 12:13
Tata Steel market capitalisation is at ₹2.10 lakh crore.
- July 16, 2024 12:12
Tata Steel share price in focus
Tata Steel stock trades at ₹168.53 on the NSE, up 1.06% as at 12.09 pm.
- July 16, 2024 11:26
Tata Steel stock rose by 1.32% on the BSE to trade at ₹169 as at 11.25 am.
- July 16, 2024 10:32
Tata Steel plans to double its manufacturing capacity to 40 MTPA.
- July 16, 2024 10:30
Tata Steel stock rose 1.15% on the NSE, trading at ₹168.68 as at 10.28 am.
- July 16, 2024 10:28
- July 16, 2024 10:27
Tata Steel plant in UK remains unchanged
N Chandrasekaran, Executive Chairman, Tata Steel said the company recognises that the transformation is difficult from an execution perspective and also difficult for some of the employees who will not have a future with Tata Steel, especially in the UK.
- July 16, 2024 10:25
Tata Steel has featured among stocks that will see action today
- July 16, 2024 10:24
Tata Steel stock in focus
Tata Steel stock traded at ₹168.41 on the NSE, up 0.99% as at 10.10 am.
