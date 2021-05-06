Tata Steel stock zooms on strong Q4

Ferrari unveils two limited edition models
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Shares of Tata Steel hit a fresh high at ₹1,128.80 on the BSE, after the company came out with a strong set of numbers. Following the results, most analysts increased the target price, as Tata Steel reported better-than-expected performance on most verticals and remained strong on debt reduction.
According to foreign brokerage CLSA, Tata Steel has reported its highest-ever standalone profitability at ₹27,800 crore (4 per cent higher than its estimate), partly boosted by inter-company iron sales. Net debt fell to ₹81,800 crore (after adjusting for an export advice of ₹6,400 crore), down ₹23,000 crore y-o-y. “With a strong steel price and EBIDTA generation outlook, we believe FY22 deleveraging is likely to be higher than the company’s guidance (of over $1 billion)”.
Tata Steel on Wednesday posted a consolidated net profit of ₹7,162 crore for the quarter-ended March 2021, as against net loss of ₹1,615 crore in the year-ago quarter. During January-March 2021, the company’s income from operations was up 39 per cent at ₹48,951 crore (₹35,108 crore).
According to JP Morgan, “Given the large price hikes seen in April and May, H1FY22 should be very strong. Net debt declined ₹10,700 crore q-o-q and stood at ₹75,400 crore.”
DPS (dividend per share) of ₹25 was an all-time high, said JP Morgan and added: "We highlight that EBITDA/t and EBITDA were ahead of our forecasts across India and Europe.”
JP Morgan retained its ‘Overweight’ stance with a price target of ₹1,250.
The management has maintained its net debt reduction guidance of $1 billion+ for FY22. This appears a bit conservative given the MTM earnings and accelerated capex, said ICICI Securities.
The extent of deleveraging is creating an upward bias for multiples for the entire sector, given the significantly reduced loss probability.
“We maintain ‘Hold’ with a revised target of ₹1,020/share at 0.9x FY23E P/B – with significantly reduced loss probability, the increase in valuation band is only a matter of time in our view.”
Another foreign brokerage Jefferies also maintained its ‘Buy’ on Tata Steel with a price target of ₹1,125.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
Maserati claims that the Levante Hybrid is faster than a diesel and more sustainable than diesel or gasoline
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Octogenarian artist Vasudev sought to overcome pandemic-induced isolation with a series of experimental ...
An enterprising friend presents a fruit-based lunch and sets off culinary experiments for a lifetime
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...