Tata Steel Stocks, Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates September 25, 2024: Tata Steel shares opened Wednesday’s trade among top gainers in the Nifty 50 pack. The stock closed 4 per cent higher on Tuesday. 

ALL UPDATES

  • September 25, 2024 10:09

    Tata Steel share price today: Tata Steel shares trade flat 

    Tata Steel shares traded at ₹161.42, up 0.55% on the NSE as at 10.05 am.

  • September 25, 2024 10:04

    Tata Steel stock in focus: Shares of Tata Steel traded among top gainers on the NSE

    Major gainers on the NSE as at 9.30 am: 

    Power Grid (3.99%), M&M (1.57%), Hindalco (1.08%), Tata Steel (0.60%), Eicher Motors (0.60%) 

    Top losers: 

    HCL Tech (-0.93%), Tech Mahindra (-0.92%), Britannia (-0.77%), LTIMindtree (-0.76%), Asian Paints (-0.72%) 

