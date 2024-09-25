Tata Steel Stocks, Tata Steel Share Price Updates September 25, 2024: Tata Steel shares opened Wednesday’s trade among top gainers in the Nifty 50 pack. The stock closed 4 per cent higher on Tuesday.
- September 25, 2024 15:46
Tata Steel shares closing figures: Shares close flat
Tata Steel stock closed flat at ₹161.53 on the NSE, and at ₹161.60 on the BSE.
- September 25, 2024 15:07
Tata Steel shares traded at ₹161.81 on the NSE, up 0.80% as at 3.05 pm.
- September 25, 2024 14:21
Tata Steel share price live: Shares up 0.44%
Shares of Tata Steel traded at ₹161.24 on the NSE, up by 0.44% as at 2.20 pm.
- September 25, 2024 13:40
Tata Steel in focus: Tata Steel imposed penalty
Tata Steel Limited had received order from the Office of the Assistant Commissioner of Central Tax, Haldia -II CGST & CE Division, Haldia CGST Commissionerate, Haldia, West Bengal, imposing a penalty of ₹49,139 for irregular availing of CENVAT credit on capital goods.
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹161.20.
- September 25, 2024 13:12
Tata Steel shares traded at ₹161 on the NSE, up 0.29% as at 1.10 pm.
- September 25, 2024 12:08
Tata Steel share price update: Tata Steel shares continued to trade flat
Tata Steel shares traded at ₹161.03 on the NSE, and at ₹160.85 on the BSE as at 12.06 pm.
- September 25, 2024 11:29
Tata Steel shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹160.14 as at 11.28 am.
- September 25, 2024 10:09
Tata Steel share price today: Tata Steel shares trade flat
Tata Steel shares traded at ₹161.42, up 0.55% on the NSE as at 10.05 am.
- September 25, 2024 10:04
Tata Steel stock in focus: Shares of Tata Steel traded among top gainers on the NSE
Major gainers on the NSE as at 9.30 am:
Power Grid (3.99%), M&M (1.57%), Hindalco (1.08%), Tata Steel (0.60%), Eicher Motors (0.60%)
Top losers:
HCL Tech (-0.93%), Tech Mahindra (-0.92%), Britannia (-0.77%), LTIMindtree (-0.76%), Asian Paints (-0.72%)
