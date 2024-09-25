September 25, 2024 13:40

Tata Steel Limited had received order from the Office of the Assistant Commissioner of Central Tax, Haldia -II CGST & CE Division, Haldia CGST Commissionerate, Haldia, West Bengal, imposing a penalty of ₹49,139 for irregular availing of CENVAT credit on capital goods.

Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹161.20.