Tata Technologies Limited has entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Government of Tripura’s Department of Industries & Commerce to upgrade 19 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state. The deal, valued at ₹95.65 crores excluding GST, was signed on November 20, 2024.

The shares of Tata Technologies Limited were trading at ₹936.70 up by ₹3.55 or 0.38 per cent on the NSE today at 11.30 am.

Also read: Goods imported by intermediaries in mobile handset manufacturing to eligible for concessional duty

The project will be executed in two phases over a period of 5 years and 9 months, with the possibility of a 5-year extension. Under the agreement, the upgraded ITIs will introduce six new long-term trades and 23 short-term courses. The Tripura government will construct new infrastructure spanning 13,500 square feet at each ITI to support this initiative.

The deliverable-based domestic contract aims to enhance technical education infrastructure in the northeastern state. The company confirmed that the contract does not fall under related party transactions, and neither the promoter group nor group companies have any interest in the awarding entity.