Stocks

What to watch

Tax notice may put pressure on Ashima

| Updated on November 11, 2019 Published on November 12, 2019

 

Ashima Ltd has received an income tax notice from the IT Department for ₹58.52 crore for the assessment year 2018-19. According to the company, there are certain errors in the computation by the Tax Department and it is in the process of filing rectification as well as an appeal before the Appellate Authority. Ashima had reported a net profit of ₹17.82 crore for FY18-19. For the Q1 and Q2 of the current fiscal, the company had posted a loss of ₹4.55 crore and ₹12 lakh, respectively.

Published on November 12, 2019
Ashima Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Adani Gas, Sun TV, RCom, 63 moons in focus