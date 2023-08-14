Lexmark, a global provider of imaging and IoT solutions, has partnered with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to evolve into a leader in cloud-enabled imaging and IoT technologies through relentless innovation in enterprise solutions.

TCS is orchestrating the migration of Lexmark’s intricate on-premise workloads to a public cloud while devising an agile cloud operating model that harnesses automation and infrastructure-as-code. This transformation encompasses the development of a core fueled by SAP S4/HANA.

This initiative will streamline business operations and enhance user experiences spanning financial, order to cash, and supply chain functions.

Comprehensive monitoring

A command centre is also in the works, which will offer comprehensive monitoring of critical business processes across the entire operations stack, including applications, data, infrastructure, and network. TCS will apply its Machine First™ approach to facilitate outcome-driven, hyper-automated service delivery, ultimately enhancing customer experiences, bolstering business agility, and ensuring operational resilience.

In addition to these advancements, TCS will establish agile innovation cloud™ to foster Lexmark’s innovation efforts. Collaborating closely with Lexmark’s product teams, TCS’ innovators will accelerate the transition from ideation to execution. TCS will also support Lexmark in extending its Optra platform, which links IoT device data with core business systems, to global manufacturing and retail clients.

However, the shares were down by 0.62 per cent to ₹3,427 at 12.49 pm on BSE.

