Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has secured a strategic deal with Bank of Bhutan to modernize its digital banking infrastructure, the company announced on December 3, 2024. TCS will implement its proprietary TCS BaNCS Global Banking Platform to help the bank optimize operations and enhance customer experience.

Bank of Bhutan, the country’s largest commercial bank with over 400,000 customers served through 45 branches, will leverage the new platform to improve its digital capabilities. The solution will provide comprehensive banking components including customer deposits, loan management, retail services, and trade finance.

Dorji Kadin, CEO of Bank of Bhutan, highlighted the partnership’s significance in supporting the country’s digitization and digital currency initiatives. The new platform will enable the bank to develop innovative financial products more rapidly and integrate seamlessly with Bhutan’s digital ecosystem.

TCS’s global banking platform processes transactions for over 30% of the global population and runs two of the world’s largest core banking systems. The implementation builds on TCS’s existing technology partnership with the bank, which began in 2016.

The deal underscores TCS’s continued expansion in digital banking solutions across international markets, particularly in emerging economies seeking to upgrade their financial technology infrastructure.