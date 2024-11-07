Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced today a multi-year agreement with Air France-KLM to modernize the airline group’s data infrastructure through cloud migration, aimed at making it the most data-centric airline group globally.

The project, building on a 30-year partnership, will be executed over the next three years. TCS will help the airline group transition its critical systems and core business data to the cloud, including flight operations, passenger information, aircraft maintenance, and e-commerce platforms.

A dedicated team of over 100 professionals across TCS centers in France, Netherlands, and India will lead the transformation, working closely with Air France-KLM’s data teams in Toulouse. The companies expect to achieve data accessibility on the new cloud within the first year.

Pierre-Olivier Bandet, EVP & Group CIO of Air France-KLM Group, emphasized the move’s importance in helping the airline become more agile and meet customer expectations. The initiative will enable Air France-KLM to exit data centers and enhance operational efficiency across its network of 551 aircraft serving 320 destinations in 100 countries.

The deal marks a significant expansion of TCS’s aviation sector presence, where it currently employs 1,600 people in France serving 80 leading businesses. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.