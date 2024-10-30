Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced today a R$50 million strategic partnership with Insper, a leading Brazilian higher education institution, to accelerate technological innovation across South America. The 10-year collaboration will focus on developing solutions using AI, generative AI, IoT, and spatial computing technologies.

The shares of Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) were trading at ₹4,094.50 up by ₹19.25 or 0.47 per cent on the NSE today at 11.55 am.

The partnership aims to address industry-specific challenges in banking, manufacturing, healthcare and energy sectors. Key research initiatives include using satellite-based geo-sensing for agricultural yield improvement, reducing offshore oil rig downtimes, and accelerating drug development through AI.

Bruno Rocha, TCS Brazil Country Head, emphasized the partnership’s goal of establishing stronger market connections to serve diverse company profiles. The collaboration will leverage Insper’s academic expertise and TCS’s Pace methodology for innovation at scale.

The announcement comes as TCS continues to expand its Brazilian operations, where it has maintained a presence for over two decades. The company recently launched a new delivery center in Londrina, Paraná, with plans to create 1,600 jobs over five years. TCS currently serves more than 140 clients across Brazil from its operations in Londrina, São Paulo, and Rio de Janeiro.