TCS m-cap hits ₹12 lakh crore on robust Q3 numbers

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Tata Consultancy Services’ stock hit a market cap of ₹12 lakh crore during the morning trade on Monday.
On Friday, the company posted its strongest third-quarter growth in nine years and said it would end FY22 with double-digit growth.
The stock rose 3.12 per cent to a record high of ₹3,224 on BSE on Monday, taking the m-cap to Rs 12.07 lakh crore. TCS stock price also opened at a record high of ₹3,230 on the NSE.
TCS posted a net profit of ₹8,727 crore in the December-ended quarter, a 16 per cent growth over the ₹7,504 crore in the September-ended quarter. Profits rose by 7.1 per cent on a year-on-year basis.
Revenues stood at ₹42,015 crore, a 4.7 per cent increase sequentially (₹41,049 crore in the September-ended quarter). Year-on-year, revenues were 5.4 per cent higher.
The shares opened at ₹3215.00 against the previous close of ₹3120.35.
After hitting the peak, the stock cooled off a bit.
At 11:45 am, TCS shares were trading at ₹3,171.00 on the NSE, up ₹50.10 or 1.61 per cent. On the BSE, the shares were trading at ₹3172.00, up ₹51.65 or 1.66 per cent. Currently, it's marker-cap stands at Rs 11.87 lakh crore.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex continue to record new highs, but stay alert
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
A crackling fire, a tusker and a family scandal bring together a group of fellow travellers in Kerala
Although they match their Gujarati, South Indian and North Indian counterparts bite for bite, Maharashtrian ...
Actor-director Seema Pahwa spent her time in pandemic 2020 building stories around the eccentricities of joint ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...