Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a partnership with Mansfield Building Society to digitally transform its operations in the UK. TCS will deploy its proprietary banking platforms, including TCS BaNCS for Core Banking and TCS Digital Home Lending Solution.

The shares of TCS were trading at ₹4,507.75, up by ₹58.20 or 1.31 per cent, on the NSE at 12.30 pm.

The transformation aims to enhance Mansfield’s service delivery and improve accessibility across digital, physical, and intermediary channels, the company said. TCS will migrate the building society’s digital banking solutions to the cloud and integrate with ecosystem partners to streamline processes.

Iain Lister, IT Executive at Mansfield Building Society, said, “We pride ourselves on our excellent service and personal approach and, therefore, finding a partner that can support our physical branch operation and provide a state-of-the-art digital experience is critical in ensuring that we meet the needs of all our members now, and in future. After a strenuous selection process, it was clear that there was only one solution which met all our requirements, especially when you consider TCS’ experience of delivering successful transformation programmes, their ethical approach to business, and their relationship with existing clients which dovetails well with our mutual ethos and core values.”

Amit Kapur, Head of UK & Ireland operations at TCS, said the partnership would help Mansfield meet growing customer expectations while maintaining its personal approach.

The deal strengthens TCS’s presence in the UK financial sector, where it currently employs over 23,000 people and works with around half of the FTSE100 companies.