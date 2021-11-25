Stocks

Tega Industries’ IPO to open on Dec 1

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 25, 2021

The initial share-sale of Tega Industries, manufacturer of consumables for the mining industry, will open for public subscription on December 1. The three-day initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on December 3, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP).

The IPO is purely an offer-of-sale of 1,36,69,478 equity shares by promoters and an existing shareholder. As a part of the OFS, promoters Madan Mohan Mohanka will offload up to 33.14 lakh equity shares and Manish Mohanka will sell 6.63 lakh equity shares.

Published on November 25, 2021

