Tega Industries lists at 66% premium

Tega Industries that witnessed a robust investor-response for its IPO made a stellar debut on the bourses on Monday, listing at over 66 per cent premium over its issue price of ₹453.

Tega Industries listed on the BSE at ₹753, up ₹300 or 66.23 per cent over its issue price. Post listing, it surged to a high of ₹767.1. It closed at ₹725.5, up ₹272.5 or 60.15 per cent from the issue price. The stock recorded an intraday low of ₹711.50.

It listed at ₹760 on the NSE, up ₹307 or 67.77 per cent over the issue price and closed at ₹718.

The IPO of the firm that manufactures consumables for the mining industry saw a robust response from all categories of investors. The company had fixed its issue price at ₹453 apiece, at the upper end of the ₹443-453 price range.

Subscription

The ₹619-crore IPO was subscribed more than 219 times, with the quota reserved for qualified institutional bidders getting subscribed 215 times. The HNI portion was subscribed 666 times and the retail quota was subscribed 29 times.

Parth Nyati, Founder, Tradingo said the Kolkata-based company has strong management and sound fundamentals. "A massive response from investors triggered the IPO to be subscribed 219 times. The IPO was purely OFS-based where its PE fund is exiting, but the company is cash-rich. The company might perform much better going forward if this momentum continues," added Nyati.

Ahead of the public issue, the company had allocated 41,00,842 equity shares at ₹453 per share to 25 anchor investors, raising a total of ₹185.75 crore. Its issue size was reduced to 95 lakh shares from the 1.36 crore shares, subsequently.