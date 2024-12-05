Tejas Networks has been selected as the primary broadband equipment supplier for the Tamil Nadu BharatNet Last Mile Connectivity (LMC) project, the company announced today. The project, implemented by TANFINET with Polycab India Limited as the Master System Integrator, aims to extend high-speed connectivity to approximately 50,000 government institutions, public health centers, and schools.

The shares of Tejas Networks Limited were trading at ₹1,337.70 down by ₹3.70 or 0.28 per cent on the NSE today at 11.37 am.

The project will deploy Tejas Networks’ GPON OLT, ONT, and Management System to provide multi-gigabit broadband infrastructure. Beyond institutional connectivity, the infrastructure will also enable Fiber to the Home (FTTH) services in rural Tamil Nadu through partnerships with local cable operators and telecom service providers.

Arnob Roy, COO and Executive Director of Tejas Networks, highlighted the company’s modular and feature-rich product portfolio, positioning it as a preferred technology partner for domestic and international FTTH rollouts. Sunil Handoo, Vice President of Sales, emphasized the project’s potential to improve rural citizens’ social and economic well-being through high-speed broadband access.

Tejas Networks, part of the Tata Group, designs and manufactures networking products for telecommunications service providers across over 75 countries, with a focus on innovative, high-performance network solutions.