Telecom: Apex court to decide on review plea

The Supreme Court will decide on Thursday on the pleas of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea seeking an urgent hearing. Telecom companies have filed a review petition in the apex court, which earlier had directed them to pay over ₹92,000 crore to the Department of Telecommunications as penalties. The court had upheld the definition of adjusted gross revenue provided by the DoT, putting an end to a 14-year-long legal battle between the operators and the Central Government.