Telecom Stocks Today Live: Telecom stocks such as Vodafone Idea, Indus Towers, MTNL, and Bharti Airtel are in focus following reports citing that the Union Cabinet approved waiver of bank guarantees for telecom operators on spectrum purchased before 2022.
- November 26, 2024 11:21
Vodafone share price today: Stock trades 13% higher
Shares of Vodafone Idea traded at ₹7.90 on the NSE, 13.34% higher as at 11.20 am.
- November 26, 2024 10:54
Vodafone share price today: Vodafone shares zoomed nearly 19% today
Shares currently trade 14.20% higher on the NSE at ₹7.96.
- November 26, 2024 10:53
Telecom stocks today: Telecom stocks Vodafone Idea, Indus Tower rally; Here’s why
Vodafone Idea shares zoomed nearly 19 per cent from previous close to trade at ₹8.28 on the NSE.
MTNL shares gained nearly 8.88 per cent to hit the day’s high at ₹51.45.
Madhu Balaji of businessline writes
