Telecom stocks such as Vodafone Idea, Indus Towers, MTNL, and Bharti Airtel are in focus following reports citing that the Union Cabinet approved waiver of bank guarantees for telecom operators on spectrum purchased before 2022.

Vodafone Idea shares zoomed nearly 19 per cent from previous close to trade at ₹8.28 on the NSE.

MTNL shares gained nearly 8.88 per cent to hit the day’s high at ₹51.45.

