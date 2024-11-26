Telecom Stocks Updates November 26, 2024: Telecom stocks such as Vodafone Idea, Indus Towers, MTNL, and Bharti Airtel were in focus following reports citing that the Union Cabinet approved waiver of bank guarantees for telecom operators on spectrum purchased before 2022.
Telecom stocks live: Vodafone ends 9% higher; Tata Teleservices hit upper circuit
Vodafone Idea (+9.18%)
Tata Teleservices (+20%)
MTNL (+2.52%)
Route Mobile (4.06%)
Indus Towers (+1.08%)
HFCL (+0.76%)In red
Bharti Airtel (-0.05%)
Bharti Hexacom (-1.18%)
Railtel Corp (-1.02%)
Tata Communications (-1.02%)
ALL UPDATES
- November 26, 2024 16:05
Telecom stocks Vodafone Idea, MTNL, Indus Tower rally; Here’s why
Telecom stocks such as Vodafone Idea, Indus Towers and MTNL surged in early trade on Tuesday, following reports citing that the Union Cabinet approved waiver of bank guarantees for telecom operators on spectrum purchased before 2022.
Responding to reports on the waiver of bank guarantees, MTNL has said, “This is a decision of Govt of India. However, no such specific decision or information is available at this point of time.”
The latest data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed that private telecos Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel lost 1.55 million users and 1.43 million users in September 2024, respectively, compared to the previous month. Vi has 212.4 million wireless subscribers, and Bharati Airtel has 383.4 million subscribers.
Analysts attributed the decline in overall subscriber base to tariff hikes in July 2024. JM Financial analysts said that Vodafone Idea has to sharply hike its capex to boost 4G coverage and capacity to drive mobile broadband upgrades and arrest subscriber decline.
Madhu Balaji of businessline writes | Read here
- November 26, 2024 15:20
Vodafone shares today
Vodafone Idea clarifies that the Company as yet has not received any communication from DoT / Government of India about any decision taken, regarding the bank guarantee waiver.
Stock trades at ₹7.49 on the NSE, higher by 7.46%.
- November 26, 2024 15:11
Telecom stocks outlook as at 3 pm: Vodafone stock is up 7%; MTNL 3%
Vodafone Idea (+7.32%)
Tata Teleservices (+13.34%)
MTNL (+2.96%)
Route Mobile (4.10%)
Indus Towers (+0.99%)
HFCL (+0.46%)
Bharti Airtel (-0.15%)
Bharti Hexacom (-0.95%)
Railtel Corp (-0.82%)
- November 26, 2024 14:43
Telecom stocks today live: Vi stock gains 9%; MTNL up 4%
- Vodafone Idea (+8.90%)
- Tata Teleservices (11.82%)
- MTNL (+4%)
- Route Mobile (3.76%)
- Indus Towers (+1.27%)
- HFCL (+0.65%)
- Bharti Airtel (+0.11%)
- Railtel Corp (-0.74%)
- November 26, 2024 14:08
MTNL share price today: Shares trade 3% higher
Responding to reports on the waiver of bank guarantees for telecom operators, MTNL has said, “This is a decision of Govt of India. However, no such specific decision or information is available at this point of time.”
MTNL shares traded 3.49% higher on the NSE at ₹48.90.
- November 26, 2024 13:24
Vodafone share price today: Vodafone shares up 12%
- November 26, 2024 12:56
Telecom stock price live: Vodafone Idea shares up 12%, MTNL, Route Mobile shares rise 4%
- Vodafone Idea (+11.91%)
- Tata Teleservices (10.73%)
- MTNL (+4.28%)
- Route Mobile (3.78%)
- Indus Towers (+2.02%)
- HFCL (+0.17%)
- Railtel Corp (-0.69%)
- Bharti Airtel (-0.51%)
- November 26, 2024 12:50
- November 26, 2024 12:23
Vodafone share price live: Vodafone, Tata Teleservices, MTNL, Route Mobile shares surge
Vodafone Idea (+12.48%)
Tata Teleservices (11.99%)
MTNL (+5.21%)
Route Mobile (3.21%)
Indus Towers (+1.85%)
HFCL (+0.05%)
Railtel Corp (-0.97%)
Bharti Airtel (-0.37%)
- November 26, 2024 11:29
MTNL share price today: MTNL shares up 6%
MTNL shares traded 5.95% higher on the NSE at ₹50.06 as at 11.28 am.
- November 26, 2024 11:21
Vodafone share price today: Stock trades 13% higher
Shares of Vodafone Idea traded at ₹7.90 on the NSE, 13.34% higher as at 11.20 am.
- November 26, 2024 10:54
Vodafone share price today: Vodafone shares zoomed nearly 19% today
Shares currently trade 14.20% higher on the NSE at ₹7.96.
- November 26, 2024 10:53
Telecom stocks today: Telecom stocks Vodafone Idea, Indus Tower rally; Here’s why
Telecom stocks such as Vodafone Idea, Indus Towers, MTNL, and Bharti Airtel are in focus following reports citing that the Union Cabinet approved waiver of bank guarantees for telecom operators on spectrum purchased before 2022.
Vodafone Idea shares zoomed nearly 19 per cent from previous close to trade at ₹8.28 on the NSE.
MTNL shares gained nearly 8.88 per cent to hit the day’s high at ₹51.45.
Madhu Balaji of businessline writes | Read here
