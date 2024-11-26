November 26, 2024 16:05

Telecom stocks such as Vodafone Idea, Indus Towers and MTNL surged in early trade on Tuesday, following reports citing that the Union Cabinet approved waiver of bank guarantees for telecom operators on spectrum purchased before 2022.

Responding to reports on the waiver of bank guarantees, MTNL has said, “This is a decision of Govt of India. However, no such specific decision or information is available at this point of time.”

The latest data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed that private telecos Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel lost 1.55 million users and 1.43 million users in September 2024, respectively, compared to the previous month. Vi has 212.4 million wireless subscribers, and Bharati Airtel has 383.4 million subscribers.

Analysts attributed the decline in overall subscriber base to tariff hikes in July 2024. JM Financial analysts said that Vodafone Idea has to sharply hike its capex to boost 4G coverage and capacity to drive mobile broadband upgrades and arrest subscriber decline.

Madhu Balaji of businessline writes | Read here