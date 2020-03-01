Ten most valued firms lose Rs 3.35 lakh crore in m-cap as markets plummet

Operation Wuhan, an Air India evacuation like no other
Here’s how the Maharaja ‘rescued’ its citizens from the coronavirus epicentre
The ten most valued domestic firms together lost a massive Rs 3.35 lakh crore from their market capitalisation last week, as the equity markets witnessed a massive sell-off amid fears of coronavirus outbreak turning into a pandemic.
Reliance Industries was the biggest hit, as its market capitalisation (m-cap) declined by Rs 99,430.93 crore to Rs 8,42,262.64 crore.
On February 28, the Sensex logged its second-biggest one-day fall in history as concerns over the rapidly-spreading coronavirus triggered a manic global sell-off.
During the week ended February 28, Sensex registered a plunge of 2,872.83 points or 6.97 per cent, while the Nifty tumbled 879.10 points or 7.27 per cent.
The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services plummeted by Rs 58,293.29 crore to Rs 7,50,833.42 crore, and the m-cap of HDFC slid by Rs 33,222.99 crore to 3,76,839.9 crore.
Following the downtrend in the broader market, the top ten firms witnessed significant erosion in their market capitalisation, traders said.
Among other blue-chip firms, the m-cap of Hindustan Unilever plunged Rs 15,792.31 crore to Rs 4,70,824.97 crore, and that of HDFC Bank declined by Rs 21,369.47 crore to Rs 6,45,544.93 crore.
The valuation of Infosys dropped Rs 27,830.35 crore to Rs 3,11,457.26 crore, while Kotak Mahindra Bank lost Rs 12,821.78 crore from its valuation to reach Rs 3,09,721.16 crore.
The market valuation of ICICI Bank dived by Rs 32,736.06 crore to Rs 3,21,030.9 crore, and SBI lost Rs 22,088.41 crore from its m-cap to reach Rs 2,70,326.48 crore.
Besides, Bharti Airtel stood at Rs 2,85,898.48 crore by losing Rs 11,702.17 crore.
The carnage in the equity markets wiped out investor wealth worth Rs 5,45,452.52 crore, with the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies standing at Rs 1,46,94,571.56 crore as on February 28.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained at the top position, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and SBI.
Here’s how the Maharaja ‘rescued’ its citizens from the coronavirus epicentre
WHO’s AWaRe tool can help safeguard precious drugs
Once it is mass-produced following clinical trials, CAR T cell therapy can be a disruptor in the field
On World Hearing Day (March 3), the WHO will highlight that timely and effective intervention can ensure that ...
A must-have in one’s investment kitty, debt schemes help balance risk and bring stability in returns. Here’s ...
The indices are close to critical medium-term supports; it needs to be seen if these levels hold
The fund has a track record of outperformance during market upsides as well as downsides
Nifty Next 50 stocks are more evenly distributed across sectors than Nifty 50 ones
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...