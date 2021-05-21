The Nifty Call: Nifty 50 May Futures (15,110)

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 commenced the session with a gap-up opening and continued to trend upwards. Both the benchmark indices have advanced more than 1.2 per cent each. The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is biased towards advances. On the other hand, the India VIX has slumped 2.6 per cent to 19.1, indicating decrease in volatility. The Nifty mid- and small-cap indices have gained 0.77 per cent and 0.8 per cent respectively. All the sectoral indices are trading in the positive territory and the top gainers are Nifty PVT Bank and Nifty Financial Service sector indices that have gained 2 per cent and 1.8 per cent respectively.
The May month Nifty 50 contract began the session with a gap-up open at 15,011 and continued to trend upwards after marking an intraday low at 14,992. The contract has surpassed the key resistance at 15,100 and recorded an intraday high at 15,147. As long as the contract trades above 15,050, the near-term stance stays positive. Traders can buy on dips with stop-loss at 15,050 levels. A decisive rally above 15,140 can take the contract northwards to 15,160 and then to 15,185. Next resistances are placed at 15,200 and 15,225. Key supports below 15,050 are placed at 15,020 and 15,000.
Strategy: Buy on dips with a stop-loss at 15,050 levels.
Supports: 15,050 and 15,020
Resistances: 15,140 and 15,160
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
The pandemic has brought the best out of the theorising Indian
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...