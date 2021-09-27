The stocks that will see action today

AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited has received Import and Market Permission in Form CT-20 from the Drugs Controller General of India for Selumetinib 10 mg & 25 mg capsule. Selumetinib 10 mg & 25 mg capsule is indicated for treatment of Pediatric patients 3 years of age and older with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) and who have symptomatic, inoperable plexiform neurofibromas (PN). The receipt of this permission paves way for the launch of Selumetinib 10 mg & 25 mg capsule in India, subject to the receipt of related statutory approvals and licenses.

Biocon: The US Food and Drug Administration (US-FDA), which conducted an on-site pre-approval inspection (PAI) of our Malaysian subsidiary Biocon Sdn. Bhd's manufacturing facility for Insulin Aspart between Sep 13 and Sep 24, has issued a Form 483 with a total of 6 observations across Drug Substance, Drug Product and Devices Facilities.

Shilpa Medicare Limited through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shilpa Biologicals Pvt Ltd (SBPL), has entered into a definitive agreement with Cadila Healthcare Ltd (CHL) for production-supply of the ZyCov-D vaccine drug substance from its integrated Biologics R&D cum Manufacturing center at Dharwad, Karnataka.

Hindustan Copper: The government plans to sell up to 31,98,646 equity shares through offer for sale, to the eligible employees of the company at a price of Rs 116 a equity share. The Employee OFS will remain open from September 27 to September 29.

Puravankara has announced that the India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) had upgraded its long-term rating from 'IND BBB+' to 'IND A-'. The positive rating can be attributed to a myriad of factors. Puravankara Limited has reduced its net debt while significantly increasing its pre-sales. Secondly, the company's ambitious launch pipeline, which will help monetise its large land bank and improve cash flows, was also an important contributor. Additionally, Puravankara's net debt to net working capital is also expected to decline. One of the key drivers for the rating was its move towards de-risking and diversification of its geographic portfolio. Puravankara's multiple sources of financing, timely receipt of regulatory approvals, and reduced project execution risk have also resulted in the ratings' upgrade.

PG Electroplast Limited, a pioneer and leader in electronic manufacturing services and contract manufacturing, has announced that it has applied for the Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) for White Goods under the target segment "AC components" through its wholly-owned subsidiary PG Technoplast Private Limited. The company has committed a capex of Rs 300 crores over the next five years for manufacturing air conditioner components.

NBCC has secured the work order of 'Construction of 2000 Social Housing' at Hulhumale, Maldives on EPC basis. The total cost of the project is $130 million (Rs 968.50 crore approx.).

PSU major SJVN has bagged the full quoted capacity of 1000 MW at a Viability Gap Funding (VGF) support of Rs 44.72 lakh per MW from Government of India, through Request for Proposal (RFP) floated by Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA). The tentative cost of construction and development of this project is Rs 5,500 crore.

Zee Entertainment: Invesco, the largest shareholder in the firm is insisting on the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) requisition which sought a newly reconstituted board and the removal of MD & CEO Punit Goenka. The demands of Invesco in the EGM are in contrast to the terms of the Zee-Sony non-binding merger announcement which leaves Goenka in charge as MD & CEO.

Ansal Housing: Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd had on August 4, 2021 announced about the invocation on 46,20,000 shares of Ansal Housing Limited (Ansal) aggregating 7.78 per cent of its paid-up share capital by the Corporation, for recovery of part outstanding dues against loans availed by pledgers / borrowers. Out of the above, the Corporation has in aggregate sold 12,67,504 shares representing 2.13 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Ansal, including 1,57,939 shares representing 0.27 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Ansal which were sold on September 24, 2021.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd has received Letter of Award from NHAI for the project of Development of Six Laning of Chittoor-Thachur road from km. 96.040 (Pondavakkam) to km. 116.100 (Kannigaipair) on Hybrid Annuity mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana, in the state of Tamil Nadu (Package-IV). The Construction Period is 730 Days & Operation Period of 15 (Fifteen) years commencing from COD. NHAI Bid Project Cost is Rs. 652.49 crore and Company's Bid Project Cost is Rs. 909 crore. The company's Bid Price (NPV of Company's Bid Project Cost & O&M Cost over the Concession Period) is Rs 844.14 crore.

TVS Srichakra Limited (TSL) has announced that it is participating in the Rights Issue offered by our wholly owned subsidiary, TVS Srichakra Investments Limited (TVSSIL), to the extent of our entitlement, i.e. 2,85,271 shares for a consideration of about Rs 3.5 crore Simultaneously, TVSSIL will be participating in the Rights Issue offered by its wholly owned subsidiary TVS Sensing Solutions Private Limited (formerly ZF Electronics TVS India Private Limited) to the extent of its entitlement, i.e. 3,39,805 shares for a consideration of about Rs 3.5 crore. In turn, TVS Sensing Solutions Private Limited will be participating in Compulsorily Convertible Preference shares to the extent of 350,000 shares at Rs 100 each in Fiber Optic Sensing Solutions Private Limited, a subsidiary of TVS Sensing Solutions Private Limited.

The board of BN Rathi Securities Limited has approved the increase in authorised capital of the company to Rs 12 crore from the current Rs 6 crore. The board also approved issue of upto 33,60,000 Equity Shares, to the eligible shareholders of the company on rights basis as on the record date (to be notified later) as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required. Issue Size - Rs.7.39 crore; issue Price Rs 22; and rights entitlement ratio - 2:3.

Orient Cement Ltd has identified land ad measuring approximately thirty-five (35) acres in Tiroda, District: Gandia, Maharashtra, India ("Said Land") for exploring the possibility of establishing a Cement Grinding Unit ("CGU") in Maharashtra. In this regard, the company has entered info a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Adani Power Maharashtra Limited for setting out the understanding for facilitating bona fide use of the land for setting up CGU in the State of Maharashtra.

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, a leading Indian cement major and a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited, has announced the commencement of commercial production of Line 2, having a capacity of 2.25 mt at its Kapilas Cement Manufacturing Works (KCMW) Unit near Cuttack, Odisha. With this addition, the company's overall capacity at the plant has now gone up to 3.95 million tons per annum. This development is in line with the company's commitment towards fostering sustainable growth while also creating job opportunities in the region.

Alankit has entered into a project from Punjab National Bank related to request for proposal for engagement of corporate business correspondents for financial inclusion by providing banking services through Kiosks. The company will be entitled to receive substantial amount from Punjab National Bank.