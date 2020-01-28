Thirumalai Chemicals updates on various ongoing projects

Thirumalai Chemicals has issued updates on various projects that it has been working on. According to it, the construction of the project in Dahej is progressing as per schedule and the revenue from sale of production will be reflected in the next financial year; the Phthalic Anhydride revamp project aimed at improving technology & efficiencies and reducing emission has been completed and is in stable operation; TCL Global BV, Netherlands, has been formed and will commence its business activities from the next financial year; and the US subsidiary is in the final stage of evaluating its food ingredients project, and is close to finalising the necessary approvals and funding. The stock of Thirumalai Chemicals closed 3.4 per cent lower at ₹75.65 on the BSE.