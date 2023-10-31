Thomas Cook (India) Ltd’s shares were up by 3.87 per cent after the company, SOTC Travel, and its group company, launched European Holidays 2024. Despite visa challenges, data from the company reveals that over 55 per cent of their customers are keen on travelling to Europe in the summer of 2024. The initiative offers ready-to-book group-escorted tours and customized holidays, commencing March 2024, to destinations across Europe and the UK. Early bookers will benefit from visa application assistance and a range of attractive early bird offers, including complimentary cruise experiences and cash discounts.

The all-inclusive tours encompass airfares, accommodation, sightseeing, transfers, meals, visa, and insurance. Destinations range from Switzerland, France, and Austria to Scandinavia, Italy, and the Vatican. Experiences on offer, such as horse carriage rides in Krakow Old Town (Poland) and historic tram rides in Prague (Czech Republic).

The company is providing options catering to Indian palettes, including vegetarian and non-vegetarian preferences, as well as local cuisine. The omni-channel model of Thomas Cook and SOTC allows customers to book their holidays through various convenient channels.

The shares were up by 3.87 per cent to ₹135.45 at 12.48 pm on the BSE.