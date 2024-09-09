Thomas Cook (India) Limited and SOTC Travel have signed a 24-month strategic partnership with Malaysia Aviation Group, the parent company of Malaysia Airlines. The Memorandum of Understanding was inked today in Kuala Lumpur by representatives from both parties.

The shares of Thomas Cook (India) Limited were trading at ₹213.04 up by ₹0.42 or 0.20 per cent on the NSE today at 2.15 pm.

The collaboration aims to capitalize on the growing Indian outbound travel market, offering seamless experiences for customers of Thomas Cook and SOTC Travel. The partnership will leverage Malaysia Airlines’ extensive connectivity across India’s metro and regional markets, promoting Malaysia as both a destination and a gateway to other Asian countries and beyond.

Key aspects of the agreement include joint consumer promotions, marketing communications, and a range of travel options. These encompass group and customized holidays to Malaysia, airfare-inclusive packages, and combo holidays featuring Malaysia as a stopover.

Abraham Alapatt, President and Group Head, Marketing, Service Quality, Value Added Services and Innovation at Thomas Cook (India) Limited & SOTC Travel said, “Indians are travelling like never before, and Malaysia offers both a compelling destination and a strategic stopover. Its rich cultural tapestry and flavorful cuisine make it particularly appealing to Indian travellers. Additionally, Malaysia Airlines provides a convenient hub for exploring Malaysia, as well as seamless connections to Asia and long-haul destinations like Australia-New Zealand. Through our strategic partnership with the Malaysia Aviation Group, we are excited to create new opportunities for exploration and deliver unforgettable travel experiences for our customers across holidays, B-Leisure, and MICE segments.”

The strategic alliance is expected to boost tourism between India and Malaysia, while also enhancing travel experiences for Indian tourists visiting other countries via Malaysia Airlines’ network.