Thomas Cook to turn ex-date for buyback

Shares of Thomas Cook will turn ex-date for the proposed buyback on Thursday. That means, shareholders wishing to participate in the buyback offer need to buy the company’s shares by Wednesday. The company plans to buy back up to 2.6 crore of its fully paid-up shares at a price of ₹57.50 a share for a maximum aggregate amount of ₹150 crore. The transaction will be entirely funded by internal accruals, it said. The stock of Thomas Cook currently hovers around ₹47.