Thomas Cook’s buyback meet in focus

Shares of Thomas Cook (India) will remain in focus on Wednesday, as its board will meet to consider a buyback proposal.

Shareholders would be keen to know the buyback size, number of shares to be bought back, and price of the issue. Besides, promoters’ interest (whether to participate or not in the buyback) and mode of buyback (whether from open market or through tender route) would also be eyed. If the buyback is through tender offer, the record date would be a crucial factor to be watched for.