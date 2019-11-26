Stocks

Tilaknagar Ind: Eyes on fund-raising plans

Shares of Tilaknagar Industries will remain in focus, as its board of directors will meet on Thursday to consider a fund-raising plan. According to the company, the board will discuss/finalise on a preferential issue of equity shares to strategic investors. Shareholders will closely monitor the quantum of funds. Tilaknagar plans to raise the price at which the shares would be allotted. Besides, the identity of investors will also be an interesting factor to the shareholders.

