Tilaknagar Industries Limited (TI), a leading manufacturer of Indian-made foreign liquor, announced an investment of ₹8 crore in Round the Cocktails Private Limited, maker of premium mixer brand Bartisans. The investment, a combination of primary investment and secondary acquisition, will give TI a 36.17 per cent stake in Bartisans on a fully diluted basis.

The shares of TI were trading at ₹305.75, up by ₹2.80 or 0.92 per cent, on the NSE at 11.30 am.

The deal involves a ₹3 crore primary investment and ₹5 crore secondary acquisition of shares from existing shareholders. Bartisans, founded in 2021, offers 17 flavours of all-natural cocktail mixers and reported revenue of ₹3.5 crore in FY24.

Amit Dahanukar, Chairman and Managing Director of TI, cited the booming cocktail culture in India and potential synergies with TI’s premium brandy portfolio as key drivers for the investment. The agreement includes an option for TI to increase its stake based on Bartisans’ performance milestones.

TI, known for brands like Mansion House Brandy, aims to leverage the partnership to enhance its presence in the growing ready-to-pour mixer market, projected to reach ₹7,000 crore in India by 2030.