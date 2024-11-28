Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (TI) has unveiled Monarch Legacy Edition, its first luxury brandy, marking a significant expansion into the premium spirits segment on November 28, 2024. The new product blends French and Indian grape spirits, targeting the growing demand for sophisticated alcoholic beverages.

The shares of Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (TI) were trading at ₹421.95, up by ₹10.25 or 2.49 per cent on the NSE today at 11.50 am.

Priced at ₹6,750 in Maharashtra, the 750 ml brandy features a 42.8 per cent alcohol content and is crafted using coal-fired copper pot stills. The French grape spirits are aged up to 8 years in oak casks, while Indian spirits are sourced from the Sahyadri region, creating a unique blend.

Amit Dahanukar, Chairman and Managing Director at Tilaknagar Industries, noted that brandy remains the second most-consumed spirit in India, with over 20 per cent market share, yet lacks recognition in the luxury category. The company aims to elevate Indian brandy’s global perception through this launch.

Monarch’s design reflects its premium positioning, with a rounded decanter-style bottle featuring intricate ridges and a golden metal shield-shaped label. The tasting notes highlight rich grape and fruit aromas, with hints of apple, nutmeg, and a finish reminiscent of Cognac.

This launch aligns with Tilaknagar Industries’ strategy of premiumisation and follows the company’s status as the fastest-growing Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) company in recent years.