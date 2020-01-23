Stocks

Tilaknagar Industries board gives nod to increase authorised share capital

| Updated on January 23, 2020 Published on January 23, 2020

The board of Tilaknagar Industries on Thursday approved proposals such as to increase the authorised share capital of the company from ₹150 crore to ₹210 crore; issue and allot shares in favour of lenders upon conversion of the loan/debt facilities ; terms and conditions of restructuring of the dues owed by the company to Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company (EARC), acting as trustee; issue of up to 1.98 crore equity shares to EARC at ₹17.05 a share towards conversion of part of the debt amounting to ₹33.86 crore; and issuance of up to 5.36 crore to investors at ₹13.75 a share on preferential basis through private placement.

The stock of Tilaknagar closed 2.80 per cent higher at ₹15.40 on the BSE.

Published on January 23, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
SEBI bans Equicom Financial, directors from providing investment advisory services